Exclusive: ‘The Emiratis were very angry’ over Netanyahu trip leak

The publication of reports revealing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s previously undisclosed visit to Abu Dhabi has sparked embarrassment in the United Arab Emirates, particularly after the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the trip.

i24NEWS can confirm that, in the aftermath of the report, Emirati officials delivered a formal diplomatic protest to Israel. The message was conveyed by UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja directly to officials at Israel’s National Security Council within the Prime Minister’s Office.

A source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS that the Emiratis expressed anger over the leak. “The Emiratis were very angry. This is not the first time a sensitive leak has come out of the Prime Minister’s Office. That is precisely why Netanyahu has not visited the UAE for years,” the source said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2054985450406682730 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While the UAE continues to keep a relatively low public profile regarding its ties with Israel, security cooperation between the two countries has expanded in recent months. This includes reported Israeli defense deployments such as Iron Dome systems in the UAE, as well as visits by senior Israeli security officials, including the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet.