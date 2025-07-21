FM: Israeli citizen and soldier detained for questioning in Belgium

Recommended -

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday that an Israeli civilian and an IDF soldier were detained for questioning yesterday while vacationing in Belgium.

The two were released shortly afterward.

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry said:

"An Israeli citizen and an IDF soldier who were in Belgium on vacation were detained yesterday for questioning and released shortly after. The Foreign Ministry and the IDF handled the matter and are in contact with the two."

No further details were provided regarding the nature of the questioning or the circumstances leading to their detention.

The Israeli authorities are continuing to follow up on the case, though it appears the matter has been resolved without escalation.

Both the Foreign Ministry and the IDF have emphasized that they remain in contact with the individuals involved to ensure their well-being and to clarify the situation, if necessary.