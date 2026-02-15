FM Sa’ar hosts Finnish counterpart on first visit since 2016

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar hosted Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday, marking the first visit by a Finnish foreign minister to Israel since 2016.

The two ministers first held a private meeting, followed by an expanded discussion with their respective teams, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, Sa’ar and Valtonen discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Finland, as well as the situation in the Middle East. Sa’ar thanked his counterpart for Finland’s support of the European Union’s decision to recognize Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

The ministers agreed to work together to strengthen relations between the two countries, the statement said.

The visit comes amid ongoing regional tensions and diplomatic efforts related to Iran and broader Middle East developments. The meeting in Jerusalem underscored continued engagement between Israel and European partners on security and political issues.