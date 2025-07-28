French Foreign Minister opens UN conference on two-state solution

Recommended -

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot formally opened the United Nations international conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Monday, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

The high-level meeting, held in New York, brings together ministers from over 100 countries to advance discussions on a two-state solution ahead of a planned summit of world leaders in September.

In his opening remarks, Barrot echoed French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent commitments, urging a "decisive step" toward resolving the conflict.

“We must move from the end of the war in Gaza to the end of the entire conflict, which threatens regional stability,” Barrot said. “Only the two-state solution will meet the legitimate aspirations of both peoples. There is no alternative.”

Barrot called for "concrete measures" to establish a viable Palestinian state, including official recognition of Palestine, normalization of relations with Israel, reform of Palestinian institutions, and the disarmament of Hamas.

“We are making a collective call to action: this war must end. The weapons must fall silent for a lasting ceasefire. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. The humanitarian catastrophe must end,” he urged.

Last week, President Macron announced France’s intention to officially recognize the State of Palestine in September. The UN conference, originally scheduled for June, was delayed due to the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.