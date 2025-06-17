G7 leaders reaffirm 'support for the security of Israel,' call for de-escalation in Middle East

Recommended -

At the conclusion of the G7 Summit, world leaders united in support of Israel’s right to defend itself amid rising tensions with Iran, while strongly condemning Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The joint statement underscored the international community’s resolve to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, emphasizing the critical importance of diplomacy and de-escalation.

Despite initial hesitation, U.S. President Donald Trump eventually endorsed the statement, signaling a unified front among the G7 nations.

The declaration came as part of efforts to stabilize a volatile situation in the Middle East following recent escalations.

European and North American leaders at the summit also reiterated their support for continued diplomatic engagement to address the conflict’s root causes.

President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada earlier than planned, sparking speculation about his reasons. French President Emmanuel Macron publicly suggested that Trump had returned to Washington to work on negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. However, Trump quickly dismissed this claim on social media, calling Macron’s statement “wrong” and accusing him of misunderstanding or misrepresenting the situation. Trump insisted that his trip back to Washington was motivated by matters “much bigger than that” and hinted at further developments, urging the public to “stay tuned.”

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to leave the summit early to return to Washington. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that Trump needed to address “important matters” at home, leading to his departure Monday night. Upon arrival, Trump requested that the National Security Council prepare for immediate consultations in the White House Situation Room.

As aircraft carrier USS Nimitz moves toward the Middle East and refueling planes are deployed to Europe, the U.S. signals preparedness for any eventuality, maintaining a delicate balance between deterrence and dialogue.