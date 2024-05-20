Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan today, affirming Israel's commitment to expanding ground operations in Rafah.

The primary objective is the dismantling of Hamas and the retrieval of abductees, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

The meeting, held at Gallant's office, included key military and defense officials such as Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir, and Chief of the Operations Division Major General Oded Basiuk. Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, was also in attendance.

Gallant emphasized to Sullivan that the expansion of the ground operation in Rafah is crucial for Israel's mission to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

"We are committed to expanding the ground operation in Rafah for the dismantling of Hamas and the retrieval of abductees," Gallant stated.

Discussions also covered the broader context of the war in Gaza and efforts to return the abductees.

Gallant outlined the adjustments made by Israel to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from Rafah and the establishment of adequate humanitarian responses.

The tensions on Israel's northern border were another key topic. Gallant warned that Hezbollah's continued aggression and refusal to negotiate could lead to significant escalation. He stressed the importance of achieving a different security situation to allow the safe return of northern residents to their homes.

Both parties explored strategies to strengthen Israel's strategic position in the Middle East while maintaining its qualitative military edge.

Gallant expressed gratitude for Sullivan's personal commitment to Israel's security and the unwavering support of the United States against various threats.