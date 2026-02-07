Gaza 'Board of Peace' to convene at WH on Feb. 19, one day after Trump's meeting with Netanyahu

The meeting comes amid efforts to advance the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire

Guy Azriel
Guy Azriel ■ Diplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
2 min read
2 min read
Netanyahu and Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida
Netanyahu and Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Floridai24NEWS

A senior official from one of the member states confirms to i24NEWS that an invitation has been received for a gathering of President Trump’s Board of Peace at the White House on February 19, just one day after the president’s planned meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Video poster
Trump launches Board of Peace X account, welcomes 26 members

The meeting comes amid efforts to advance the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, following the limited reopening of the Rafah crossing, the expected announcement on the composition and mandate of the International Stabilization Force, and anticipation of a Trump declaration setting a deadline for Hamas to disarm.

Video poster
Hamas disarmament: U.S.: 'looks like' Hamas will give up arms, AK-47s

In Israel officials assess that the announcement is expected very soon but has been delayed in part due to ongoing talks with the Americans over Israel’s demands for the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Trump reiterated on Thursday his promise that Hamas will indeed be disarmed.

This article received 0 comments

Comments