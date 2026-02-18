Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Rüdiger Seibert, reflected on the defining moments of his four-year posting and Germany’s positions on Gaza, Hamas, and Israeli-German relations in an in-depth interview aired Wednesday on I24NEWS.

Calling October 7 “a day that in all its horror and tragedy defined every day that came after,” Seibert said one of the most emotional moments of his tenure came days later with the release of hostages from Gaza. “To see them come out of Gaza was an indescribable joy,” he said, referring in part to hostages who held German citizenship.

On Gaza’s future, Seibert was unequivocal about Hamas’ role. “Disarming Hamas is something that needs to be solved, not in a few years, but in the short term,” he said. “Hamas cannot be in a position of power in Gaza.” He added that disarmament is essential both for Israel’s security and for Gaza’s civilians, saying two million residents “must be freed from this oppressive rule.”

Seibert acknowledged Germany has not joined the U.S.-led “Board of Peace” initiative, citing constitutional constraints, but insisted Berlin remains active through other frameworks. Germany, he said, is working with allies through coordination mechanisms, contributing heavily to humanitarian aid and supporting “every viable option” to ensure Hamas can never repeat an October 7-style attack.

Addressing Germany’s temporary halt on arms exports to Israel during the war, Seibert defended the decision as consistent with Berlin’s stated concerns at the time. “When the chancellor publicly says we cannot support this new phase of the war, then we cannot send weapons into this phase of the war,” he said, adding that the embargo was logically lifted once a ceasefire was reached.

At the same time, Seibert pointed to deepening defense ties, highlighting Germany’s multibillion-euro purchase of Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defense system. With Russia’s war in Ukraine reshaping Europe’s security outlook, he said, “We realized there is a capacity in aerial defense that we lack — and Arrow 3 was probably the best system on the market.”

On the West Bank, Seibert voiced sharp criticism of recent Israeli government measures and ongoing settler violence. He warned that what is often dismissed as the actions of “a few ill-mannered youths” has grown into a systemic problem, adding that recent decisions amount to “a step-by-step, piecemeal annexation” that runs counter to Israel’s long-term interests and international law.

Reflecting on Germany’s historical responsibility toward Israel, Seibert said it remains central to his role. “Not in the sense of guilt, but in the sense of responsibility,” he explained — responsibility for Israel’s security, for combating antisemitism, and for upholding human rights.

With his term set to end this summer, Seibert said it is too early for final conclusions, but one thing is certain: “These four years will have changed me, and they will have left a very strong mark on me.”