German FM to visit Israel in bid to deescalate tensions after Iranian attack

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced plans to fly to Israel on Tuesday in an effort to mitigate the escalating tensions following Iran's recent attack.

Baerbock aims to express Germany's support for Israel while urging all parties to prevent the conflict from spreading further in the region.

In a statement, Baerbock emphasized the importance of halting the violence and preventing further escalation.

"I will assure our Israeli partners of Germany's full solidarity," she stated, adding, "What matters now is to put a stop to Iran without encouraging further escalation."

Baerbock's visit comes in the wake of Iran's weekend attack, which has heightened concerns and raised alarm across the globe. She stressed the need for swift action to address the situation, emphasizing the urgency of preventing any further military escalation.

Rafi Ben Hakoun/Ministère des Affaires étrangères

During her visit, Baerbock intends to advocate for additional European Union sanctions against Iran, particularly targeting the country's drone program. She emphasized the importance of imposing consequences for Iran's actions and preventing future aggression.

Furthermore, Baerbock plans to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, advocating for increased aid access, and condemning the recent violence in the West Bank.