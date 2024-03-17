Germany's Scholz says Israel's war in Gaza 'just,' Palestinian suffering must be alleviated

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called for a deal to free Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza to be accompanied by a "longer-lasting ceasefire."

Underscoring that Israel's casus belli against the Palestinian jihadist group was "just," the German leader sais "we cannot stand by and watch Palestinians suffer."

"We need a hostage deal with a longer-lasting ceasefire... We understand the hostage families who say after more than five months, 'The time has come for a comprehensive hostage deal for saving those who are still captive,'" Scholz said at a joint press appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.