Gov't moves to encourage direct flights between Israel & Argentina

Israel's government approved a plan on Sunday to encourage airlines to provide flights between Israel and Argentina, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The proposal, penned by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, aims to strengthen economic and political ties between the two countries, and to encourage airlines to operate regular and direct commercial routes.

Sa'ar and Smotrich consulted with Rabbi Shimon Axel Wachnish, Argentina's ambassador to Israel, along with Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, with both countries seeking to strengthen ties.

The move comes as Israel and Argentina seek to expand cooperation in investment, innovation, trade, and industry, as Israel aiming to elevate its position as a key economic partner in the region.