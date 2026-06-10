Herzog extends hand of peace to Lebanon from northern border, warns of Hezbollah influence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered a direct message to Lebanon's president and people during a visit to northern Israel on Tuesday. He extended what he called a hand of peace while warning that any path forward requires Lebanon to assert its sovereignty against Iran and Hezbollah.

Speaking in Arabic, Herzog said that his dream of traveling to Beirut is still alive, but “only if Lebanon's future is determined in Beirut, and not in Tehran."

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Responding to a CNN interview given by Lebanon's president, Herzog said in English that peace between the two countries was achievable but placed the burden squarely on Lebanese leadership. "It was Hezbollah that violated the UN Security Council Resolution of 2006. It was Hezbollah that violated the ceasefire agreement of 2024," he said. "So long as there is no clear arrangement that protects our nation, it will be impossible to move forward.”