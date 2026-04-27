Herzog in Astana: historic state visit marks Kazakhstan’s entry into Abraham Accords

Israeli President Herzog arrived Monday in Astana, marking the start of his official visit to Kazakhstan, where he was welcomed in a formal reception ceremony by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace.

During the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played before Herzog reviewed the Guard of Honor, underscoring the significance of the visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The visit centered on a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, followed by expanded talks with senior Kazakh officials. Discussions focused on deepening diplomatic relations and advancing strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

Herzog expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional diplomacy, particularly welcoming its stated intention to join the Abraham Accords and its participation in an international “Peace Council” initiative led by the United States.

“It is a great honor to be here,” Herzog said, noting that he was accompanied by a high-level delegation aimed at boosting cooperation and shaping the future of relations between the two countries. He described Kazakhstan’s move toward the Abraham Accords as “courageous,” calling the agreements a cornerstone of regional stability and an expanding framework for peace.

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The Israeli president also highlighted economic opportunities, emphasizing efforts to significantly increase trade and business activity. He pointed to the near-approval of direct flights between the countries as a potential catalyst for stronger economic ties.

Tokayev, said Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords stems from a belief that they could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and foster stability, prosperity, and cooperation.

He also stressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to religious tolerance, noting that Judaism is officially recognized alongside Islam, Orthodox Christianity, and Catholicism, and stated that anti-Semitism has no place in the country.

The visit reflects a broader push by both nations to expand diplomatic, economic, and strategic engagement amid shifting regional dynamics.