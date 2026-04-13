Israeli President Isaac Herzog will award Argentine President Javier Milei the President’s Medal, the country’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his consistent and public support for Israel since entering office in 2023.

The award will be presented during Milei’s upcoming visit to Israel at an official ceremony at the President’s Residence, with further details to be announced.

The decision followed a unanimous recommendation by the presidential advisory committee, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Yoram Danziger.

According to the President’s Residence, Milei has demonstrated strong backing for Israel internationally, expressed solidarity with the families of hostages, and advanced key diplomatic initiatives, including plans to relocate Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem. During the visit, he is also expected to take part in a torch-lighting ceremony and inaugurate the embassy in the city.

Herzog highlighted that Milei chose Israel for his first official presidential visit during wartime, describing his actions as a reflection of deep friendship and steadfast support. The President’s Medal is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the State of Israel or to humanity, and is considered the nation’s highest civilian distinction.