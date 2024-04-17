Israeli President Isaac Herzog has held discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Jerusalem after their arrival to the Jewish state on Wednesday morning, emphasizing the necessity for a unified international effort against Iran's destabilizing actions.

In a statement released by his office, President Herzog asserted, "The whole world must work decisively and defiantly against the threat posed by the Iranian regime, which is seeking to undermine the stability of the whole region."

These meetings mark the first visit by Western diplomats to Israel since Iran's recent missile and drone attack, which targeted the country over the weekend.

During Baerbock's visit, she is also scheduled to meet with National Unity MK Benny Gantz, who serves as the war cabinet minister. Meanwhile, David Cameron is expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Expressing gratitude for the solidarity shown by the UK and Germany, President Herzog emphasized the need for concerted action against Iran's aggressive behavior.

He stated, "Israel is unequivocal in its commitment to defending its people," reaffirming the nation's determination to ensure security amid escalating tensions.

Furthermore, Herzog highlighted the paramount importance of securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing ongoing efforts to enhance humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the region.

Following their meeting with Herzog, both foreign minster's met with Israeli FM Israel Katz in Jerusalem.

In the readout of the meeting, Katz's office says the foreign minister spoke about Iran as a regional and global threat.

"Iran and its proxies endanger regional and global stability. Now we have an opportunity to curb Iran. Its wild attack on the State of Israel proved that Iran endangers regional stability through its terrorism and that of its affiliates. It's time to call the Revolutionary Guards by their real name - a terrorist organization and impose painful sanctions on Iran's missile project."

The meetings with the European diplomatic leaders comes as Israel decides whether on the method of retaliation for the Iranian attack.

An Israeli sources said that the Jewish state is on consultation with allies ahead of their expected response.

"Israel reserves the right to react to defend itself. At the moment the efforts are both diplomatic and military. Israel will choose when to react and how in consultation with its allies, especially the U.S.. We are currently seeing clear signs of tension in Iran," the source said.