Herzog welcomes U.S. Senator Fetterman on first visit to Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog warmly received United States Senator John Fetterman on Tuesday during the Senator's inaugural visit to Israel.

In their meeting, Herzog extended heartfelt gratitude to Fetterman for his steadfast support of Israel and solidarity with its people.

Fetterman, showcasing a deep personal connection to recent tragic events, revealed a bracelet he was wearing.

The bracelet was given to him by families who lost loved ones to Hamas terrorists at the Nova Festival on October 7th. Senator Fetterman pledged to wear the bracelet until all the hostages were safely returned to their families.

"Welcome to Israel, my friend," President Herzog said.

"I know that you come out of passion and love for this country. And I want to say thank you, on behalf of our nation and behalf of Israel. Those who stand with us showing moral clarity, we shall never forget them. And we want to thank you, you're a true leader.”

Fetterman expressed his appreciation for the President's words, humbly responding, "I'm honored by those words, but I don't really believe I should be thanked for just doing my job. It's been a very easy and clear choice throughout all of this, through everything your nation has been through after October 7. I've always wanted to be a very consistent voice throughout all this."