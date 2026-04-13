Holocaust memorial event: Israeli FM Sa'ar warns against Iran, urges global 'moral courage'

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, a ceremony at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs honored diplomats recognized as “Righteous Among the Nations,” attended by more than fifty ambassadors and heads of mission.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar used the occasion to draw a stark parallel between Holocaust memory and present-day security threats, accusing Iran of pursuing Israel’s destruction.

“Today, the world is faced with another regime of evil: the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, adding that Tehran “openly calls for the destruction of Israel” and warning against what he described as international inaction.

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Saar also cited Iran’s regional proxies, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, accusing them of spreading “terror and bloodshed” with Iranian backing through arms and financing.

Warning against “appeasement,” he said: “Running away from the challenge will not make it disappear. Burying your head in the sand like an ostrich will not remove the threat,” urging Western states to show “moral courage.”

He stressed Israel’s resolve, stating that it acts “because its very existence is at stake,” and concluded with a reference to the Holocaust: “We will keep our oath. Never again.”