Honduran president‑elect arrives in Israel ahead of bilateral talks

Honduras’s president‑elect, Nasry "Tito" Esfura, arrived in Israel on Sunday for high‑level meetings after being confirmed as the winner of the country’s November election. The visit is part of a diplomatic agenda ahead of his inauguration on January 27.

According to Honduran media coverage, Asfura was welcomed in Israel around 5:00 AM local time by Israel’s ambassador to Honduras, Nadav Goren, who posted on social media, “With great joy and true honor we welcome the president‑elect of Honduras, my friend @titoasfura, to Israel.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with Asfura in Jerusalem, where Sa'ar reiterated confidence in the countries’ relationship and discussed plans to deepen cooperation. Saar said he was “confident that your election will return Honduras to being one of Israel’s closest allies and friends.”

Saar and Asfura spoke after the president‑elect confirmed that Honduras will receive the letter of credence from the Israeli ambassador on his first day in office. Asfura described his visit as an opportunity to improve relations in areas including water, agriculture, investment, and prosperity.

The delegation accompanying Asfura includes Honduras’s designated foreign minister, Maria Aguero, reflecting the priority placed on restoring and strengthening diplomatic ties following Honduras’s withdrawal of its ambassador in 2025 amid the Gaza conflict.

Officials from both countries have framed the visit as an opportunity to enter a “new era” of cooperation, with Asfura saying Honduras seeks “relations of brotherhood, prosperity, and investments” and looks forward to advancing projects that benefit both nations.