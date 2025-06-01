Huckabee suggests Paris give Palestinians state in French Riviera

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded on Sunday to France's criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in the Gaza Strip and its intention to recognize Palestine as a state, suggesting that France should give part of its territory for the benefit of the Palestinians.

"When I heard that France is advancing a UN conference in order to recognize a Palestinian state, first thing - it's really out of place, when Israel is in the midst of a war, to present something that Israel strongly opposes," said Hakabi, "I think that October 7th changed a lot of things."

"It's incredibly inappropriate," Huckabee said, citing Israeli public opinion increasingly opposing such a move in the wake of the October 7 attack.

"If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I've got a suggestion for them: Carve out a piece of the French Riviera, and create a Palestinian state. They're welcome to do that," he added, "but they're not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think that they have the right to do such a thing. I hope they'll reconsider. But the United States will not participate – simply will not be part of such a ruse."

His statement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country "will harden its stance towards Israel if it continues to block aid to Gaza. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is unbearable. France is committed to promoting a political solution. The existence of a Palestinian state is not only a moral obligation, but also a political necessity."

Israel's Foreign Ministry slammed his remarks at the time, saying that "President Macron's crusade against the Jewish state continues. The facts don't interest him, there is no humanitarian siege, it's a complete lie."