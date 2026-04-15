Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a “warm introductory conversation” with Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar, who invited him to Budapest, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

The call came two days after Magyar announced his intention to return Hungary to the International Criminal Court (ICC), a policy shift from the previous government.

Despite this, Magyar said he intends to continue the close relations between Hungary and Israel and extended an invitation to Netanyahu to attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising.

Netanyahu welcomed the remarks and responded positively, inviting Magyar to a government-to-government meeting in Jerusalem. He also expressed confidence that ties established under outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban would continue under the new leadership.

The leadership change follows recent elections in Hungary that ended Orban’s long tenure in power. Both leaders agreed that their foreign ministers will meet as soon as possible to discuss the continuation of bilateral cooperation.