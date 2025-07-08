i24NEWS exclusive: Netanyahu, Syria's Al-Sharaa expected to meet in Washington in September

Recommended -

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Syrian President Al-Sharaa are expected to meet in Washington DC ahead of the UN General Assembly in September, a Syrian source close to President Al-Sharaa tells i24NEWS.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1942602841975144645 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Syrian source stated that during the meeting, which will take place at the White House, Netanyahu and Al-Sharaa will sign a security agreement, under the patronage of U.S. President Trump.

This will be the first step towards a peace and normalization agreement between the two countries, according to the source.

Additionally, sources in the Gulf tell i24NEWS that the UAE continues its extensive mediation efforts between Syria and Israel. The Emirati role takes place with Saudi knowledge.

The Gulf sources stated that a major obstacle is Israel's unwillingness to commit to withdrawing its forces from the Syrian Golan Heights in the coming months, as they believe that Al-Sharaa has not yet established full control over all the armed factions in Syria, and specifically in southern Syria.