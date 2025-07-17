ICC upholds arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu & Yoav Gallant

Recommended -

The judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Wednesday rejected Israel's request to cancel the arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. This decision comes as the court is still reviewing Israel's appeal challenging its jurisdiction over events related to the war in Gaza.

An unsuccessful appeal

Israel had submitted its request in May 2025, mainly arguing that the ICC had overstepped its prerogatives by issuing these warrants. The Israeli authorities invoked agreements signed in the 1990s, according to which the Palestinian Authority had agreed that the ICC would not have jurisdiction to deal with criminal matters in this region.

The judges, however, rejected this argument, stating that the Israeli appeal regarding the court’s jurisdiction is still pending and that the arrest warrants remain valid. No timetable has been set for a final decision on this jurisdictional issue.

Expanded investigation maintained

The ICC also refused to suspend its broader investigation into alleged crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, a request that accompanied the one concerning the cancellation of the arrest warrants.

The court initially issued these warrants in November 2024, finding that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant had "intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population of Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival."

Diplomatic tensions

This case has generated significant diplomatic tensions. The United States imposed personal sanctions on four ICC judges in June, in response to the issuance of arrest warrants. Two of the sanctioned judges were among those who rejected the Israeli request on Wednesday.

Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, systematically challenges the jurisdiction of this institution over its actions, considering its decisions to be politically motivated.