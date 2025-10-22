ICJ rules Israel must facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued an advisory opinion stating that Israel, as the "occupying power," is legally obligated to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including assistance provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In a public statement, ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa emphasized that Israel must ensure the population of Gaza has access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine.

“The Court considers that Israel must accept and facilitate relief programs implemented by the United Nations and their entities, including UNRWA,” Iwasawa said, highlighting the occupying power’s responsibility to meet the humanitarian needs of the territory’s residents.

The advisory ruling comes after Israel passed laws restricting UNRWA activities within its territory and limiting contacts between the agency and Israeli authorities. The UN requested guidance from the ICJ to clarify the legal obligations of Israel in ensuring humanitarian access to Palestinians living under occupation.

Israel categorically rejected the advisory decision. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein described it as “a new political attempt to impose measures against Israel under the guise of international law,” posting his statement on X. Israeli ambassador Danny Danon also denounced the ruling as “a shameful decision,” accusing UN organizations of being “breeding grounds for terrorists” and warning that the advisory opinion ignores security concerns related to Hamas.

The ruling has reignited international debate over Israel’s responsibilities under international law, humanitarian access in conflict zones, and the role of UN agencies in providing aid amid ongoing tensions in the region.

While the advisory opinion is not legally binding, it carries significant diplomatic weight, reinforcing global calls for humanitarian access and adherence to international conventions. The decision is expected to influence discussions at the UN and among international human rights organizations monitoring conditions in Gaza and the West Bank.