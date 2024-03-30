In about-face, Germany to renege on support for Israel's Gaza operation - report

Germany is reconsidering its supportive stance on Israel's ongoing war against Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, the New York Times reported Friday.

The report added Berlin was considering to renew funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), despite the wealth of evidence, provided by Israel, that some of UN agency's employees took place in the October 7 massacres, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

Among the countries supplying arms to Israel, Germany ranks second after the U.S.; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was among the first leaders to visit the Jewish state after the October 7 attack to express his support.

However it is understood the German leader does not approved of the "protracted" nature of Israel's war.

on another visit he made this month, amid concerns about the planned operation in Rafah, he said alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "We cannot stand by and watch Palestinians risk starvation."