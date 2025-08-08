Germany halts export to Israel of military equipment 'that could be used in Gaza'

Recommended -

Berlin will not approve any exports to Israel of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take over Gaza City.

The release of the Israeli hostages and a ceasefire are Germany's top priorities, Merz said, voicing deep concern over the suffering of civilians in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The decision marks a significant departure in the policy of one of Israel’s staunchest European allies.

Merz added Israel had "the right to defend itself against the terror of Hamas” yet urged its government to avoid “any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”

Military hardware supplied to Israel by Germany includes submarines and naval vessels, tank engines, shells, light and heavy weapons and more.