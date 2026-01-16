In effort to 'mediate, deescalate,' Putin speaks with Israeli, Iranian leaders

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “Russia is already providing assistance not only to Iran but also to the entire region, and to the cause of regional stability and peace"

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
 ■ 
File photo from Netanyahu's 2020 meeting with Vladimir Putin
File photo from Netanyahu's 2020 meeting with Vladimir Putin Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday. It was followed by Putin's conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, said Russian official channels. 

Video poster
Iran anti-regime protests. NYT: Netanyahu asked Trump to postpone attack on Iran

Putin offered Russia’s help in mediating with regard to Iran, and told the Israeli leader he was “in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region,” the Kremlin added. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “Russia is already providing assistance not only to Iran but also to the entire region, and to the cause of regional stability and peace."

Video poster
Russia condemns attempts by 'foreign powers' to interfere with Iran

In his talk with Pezeshkian, Putin reiterated his conviction of the importance of strengthening the Russia–Iran strategic partnership. 

Iran is one of Russia's most important international allies, with the two countries trading arms and boosting one another's strategic arsenals. 

Video poster
Russia mediates: Israel, Iran reassured each other via Russia on attack plans

Geopolitical commentators in Russia, Israel and elsewhere noted that Putin's posture appears to be that of a prospective mediator. 

Kremlin also said that Pezeshkian informed Putin of Tehran's efforts to "deescalate" the ongoing unrest in Iran, amid widespread reports of a bloody regime crackdown on protesters that threatens to draw a military response from the U.S. 

This article received 0 comments

Comments