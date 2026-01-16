In effort to 'mediate, deescalate,' Putin speaks with Israeli, Iranian leaders

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday. It was followed by Putin's conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, said Russian official channels.

Putin offered Russia’s help in mediating with regard to Iran, and told the Israeli leader he was “in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region,” the Kremlin added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “Russia is already providing assistance not only to Iran but also to the entire region, and to the cause of regional stability and peace."

In his talk with Pezeshkian, Putin reiterated his conviction of the importance of strengthening the Russia–Iran strategic partnership.

Iran is one of Russia's most important international allies, with the two countries trading arms and boosting one another's strategic arsenals.

Geopolitical commentators in Russia, Israel and elsewhere noted that Putin's posture appears to be that of a prospective mediator.

Kremlin also said that Pezeshkian informed Putin of Tehran's efforts to "deescalate" the ongoing unrest in Iran, amid widespread reports of a bloody regime crackdown on protesters that threatens to draw a military response from the U.S.