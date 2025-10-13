False reports that Indonesian President will visit Israel

After the reports of a historic first visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Israel in the coming days by several Israeli media outlets, the local media in Indonesia denied the reports.

For context, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a request on Sunday to postpone his appearance as a witness in one of his court cases scheduled for Wednesday, due to an "important and urgent diplomatic visit."

Subianto, who leads the world's largest Muslim-majority country, delivered a speech at the United Nations about two weeks ago, stressing the need to guarantee Israel's security.

Last May, he stated that his country is ready to recognize Israel if Israel recognizes an independent Palestinian state.

More than a year ago, it was announced that Indonesia had agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange for joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

After the announcement of Trump’s plan to transfer the residents of Gaza, Indonesia was mentioned as one of the countries that might receive them on its territory.