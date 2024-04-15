Iranian UN ambassador says Israel knows next attack 'most decisive'

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday night discussed the Iranian attack on Israel, the previous night, following a request for an emergency session by the Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan.

Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Irvani, told Sky News that Israel "would know what our second retaliation would be... they understand the next one will be most decisive,” and concluded by saying there wouldn't be an Israeli response to the attack.

While deliberations at the Israeli war cabinet occurred Sunday night and only reports emerged of what was discussed, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, told the Security Council that the international body must take action.

“Today the council must take action. Condemn Iran for their terror. Trigger the snapback mechanism and reimpose crippling sanctions. Designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization,” Erdan stated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1779722982882943465 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Robert Wood, deputy U.S. ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council that Washington “will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations. More immediately, the Security Council must unequivocally condemn Iran's aggressive actions and call for Iran and its partners and proxies to cease their attacks.”

“If Iran or its proxies take actions against the United States, or further action against Israel, Iran will be held responsible,” the American ambassador added.

During the discussion, the Iranian ambassador had said, “Iran has no intention of engaging in conflict with the US in the region,” claiming to have exercised “restraint” by “involving the US Army in intercepting Iranian drones and missiles bound for military targets.”

“This underscores our dedication to de-escalating tensions and avoiding the expansion of conflict. However, if the US initiates military operations against Iran, its citizens, or its security and interests, Iran will use its inherent right to respond proportionately,” Irvani added.