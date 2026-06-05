Ireland bars Ben-Gvir, Smotrich from entering country

Ireland has instructed officials to prevent Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said Friday, in a symbolic sanction against the two controversial members of the Israeli government.

Martin said Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan had directed officials to block any travel to Ireland by Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, and Smotrich, the finance minister. Speaking during a summit in Montenegro, Martin said their conduct also warranted sanctions at the European Union level.

The Irish premier accused the pair of hardliners of making statements that amounted to support for the removal of Palestinians from Palestinian territory, saying Dublin would raise the issue with other EU member states.

The move comes after Ireland condemned Ben-Gvir over a video in which he mocked detained activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, a provocative action that was condemned by many in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu rebuked Ben-Gvir for his actions.

EU diplomats have been discussing possible sanctions against Ben Gvir and Smotrich, though any such measure would require the backing of all 27 member states.