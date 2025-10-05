Ireland set to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure - report

Ireland has been preparing to sanction trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank for a year, eliciting criticism from Israel, international company lobby groups, and threats of pushback from US lawmakers.

If they went through with the move, Dublin would be moving ahead of any wider sanctions by the European Union, throwing off local business, reported Reuters.

Business representatives in Ireland have urged the government to delay the law and reduce its scope, the sources said, on the basis of avoiding discouraging US companies and investors from investing in Ireland.

Government officials are now preparing to limit the scope of the legislation to goods only, including a handful of products imported from the West Bank, such as fruit, that are worth just 200,000 euros ($234,660.00) a year.

This would exclude the wider category of services that opposition parties have demanded be added, which critics argue could pull foreign multinational software companies, for example, into unworkable sanctions.

Although no final decision has been made, the sources said the government would likely take the advice of some senior officials and business organizations who argued against widening the bill to include services.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry told Reuters that the bill would be brought for debate before parliament goes on a break for the holidays in mid-December, but that wider European measures would bear far more weight in the decision.

Ireland's relations with Israel have been deteriorating rapidly since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that was prompted by October 7. Last December, Israel shut its embassy in Dublin amid a heated disagreement over Ireland's criticism of its war in Gaza, including Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state last year.