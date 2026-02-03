Israel and Azerbaijan sign AI memorandum of understanding to deepen tech cooperation

Israel and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the field of artificial intelligence on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries and advancing Israel’s global leadership in AI.

The MOU was signed by Brigadier General (Res.) Erez Askal, head of Israel’s National AI Directorate, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present for the ceremony.

The partnership will focus on supercomputing infrastructure, applying AI in critical civilian sectors, developing human capital, and conducting joint research. It follows a joint AI declaration signed between Israel and the United States last month.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “AI is not just a tool of the future, but a tool of the present rushing towards tomorrow. We must ensure that we are among the leading countries in this field, and I think we can do much more and much better together.” He added that the agreement represents “another step up the ladder of strengthening our close relations” with Azerbaijan.

Brigadier General Askal described the MOU as an “additional important layer” in Israel-Azerbaijan cooperation. He said, “Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence represents the future of two nations with unique challenges, which can lead to life-changing solutions for their citizens and even for the entire world.”

Israel and Azerbaijan have maintained a long-standing partnership based on mutual respect and strategic interests. The new MOU aims to formalize collaboration in cutting-edge technology and position both nations at the forefront of AI innovation.

Officials said the agreement will enable joint projects, research programs, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, with broader implications for economic development, technological advancement, and regional cooperation in science and technology.