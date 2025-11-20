Israel and India deepen economic ties with new trade talks

Following Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s visit to India last September, where the two countries signed an investment protection agreement, Smotrich hosted Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday for a reciprocal visit focused on expanding economic cooperation.

Goyal arrived with a large delegation of Indian business leaders as both governments explore a comprehensive free trade agreement that would include financial services.

A first formal financial dialogue between the two finance ministries is expected in the coming months.

The ministers are also advancing a new financial protocol that would provide exporters and importers with preferential credit terms.

Smotrich presented a range of major investment opportunities in Israel, including the upcoming tender for managing Dead Sea resources and the Tel Aviv metropolitan metro project, encouraging Indian companies to participate. The two officials also discussed the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and agreed to deepen cooperation to accelerate its development.

“Cooperation between Israel and India holds enormous potential for both countries,” Smotrich said, noting that recent agreements will translate into significant economic benefits in the years ahead. “India and Israel share values, interests, and partners, and this partnership will continue to grow.”