Israel and Morocco strengthen military ties, 5 years after Abraham Accords

Five years after the Abraham Accords paved the way for normalized relations, Israel and Morocco have taken a major step in expanding their security partnership.

The third meeting of the Israel-Morocco Joint Military Committee (JMC) was held this week in Tel Aviv, concluding with the signing of a joint action plan for 2026, the Israeli army spokesperson reported in Arabic.

The sessions, organized under the IDF’s Planning and Foreign Relations Directorates, brought together senior military officials from both countries. The program included in-depth professional meetings and visits to Israeli Defense Forces units, defense industries, and other key security organizations.

The centerpiece of the visit was a strategic forum focused on long-term military capacity building and coordination.

Officials said discussions covered strategic planning, technological innovation, operational readiness, and joint training, with an emphasis on addressing regional security challenges.

Israeli authorities described the meeting as “another milestone in the deepening of a partnership central to regional stability.”

Morocco is considered one of Israel’s most important partners in the Arab world, reflecting its stabilizing role and shared strategic vision.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, facilitated rapid and tangible normalization between Israel and several Arab states.