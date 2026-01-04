Israel appoints ambassador to Bolivia following diplomatic rapprochement

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the appointment of a non-resident ambassador to Bolivia, marking a significant step in the restoration of ties between Jerusalem and La Paz.

The decision comes a month after both countries formally announced the resumption of diplomatic relations, which had been severed by Bolivia in October 2023 amid the Gaza conflict.

The cabinet unanimously endorsed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s recommendation to appoint Gali Dagan, Israel’s current ambassador to Peru, as non-resident ambassador to Bolivia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Dagan will serve in this role until a full Israeli embassy is established in La Paz and a permanent ambassador is designated.

Dagan brings extensive diplomatic experience in Latin America, having previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Colombia.

His background is seen as particularly suited to fostering the gradual renewal of political, diplomatic, and economic ties with Bolivia.

The resumption of relations was formalized on December 9 during a meeting between Sa’ar and his Bolivian counterpart, Fernando Aramayo, opening the door to the restoration of official channels between the two nations.

This diplomatic thaw is taking place under Bolivia’s new leadership. President Rodrigo Paz Pereira, elected in October 2025 and sworn in November, represents a centrist and conservative shift after years of left-wing governments, a change that has facilitated the normalization of relations with Israel.