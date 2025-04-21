Israel bars 27 left wing French politicians from entering ahead of visit

Israel has canceled the entry visas of 27 French left-wing officials, just two days before their planned visit to Israel and the West Bank, according to reports on Monday.

The delegation, which was to travel to the region from April 20 to April 24, notably includes lawmakers François Ruffin, Alexis Corbière, and Julie Laernoes, as well as Senator Marianne Margaté.

Seventeen members of the delegation condemned in a statement the "collective punishment," and called on French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene. The delegation stated that the visas had been approved a month in advance by the Israeli authorities, but was cancelled 48 hours before departure.

Miguel MEDINA / AFP

The Israeli Ministry of the Interior confirmed to AFP that it has canceled the visas, citing a law that allows it to ban entry to people who seek to act against the State of Israel.

Invited by the French Consulate in Jerusalem, the French delegation emphasized that it "has contributed for 35 years to promoting international cooperation and a culture of peace."

"This revocation of our permits to enter Israel 48 hours before our departure is a major break in diplomatic ties with the French State and our mandates as elected officials of the Republic which requires an unequivocal stance from the highest authorities of our State," the statement said.

"For decades, we have been hoping and demanding that France recognize the Palestinian state. France is about to finally take the step of this recognition. It's a courageous act that would pay tribute to its history and our vision of democracy, freedom, equality, and fraternity," they added, calling on Emmanuel Macron to "do everything possible with the Israeli authorities" to allow a new visit to be authorized.