Israel 'can live with' ceasefire motion U.S. will bring up for UNSC vote on Friday

Israel is "not entirely happy" with some aspects of a ceasefire resolution the U.S. will bring up for a vote at the UN Security Council on Friday but, overall, "can live with it," Israeli mission to the UN told i24NEWS on Thursday.

The U.S. mission to the UN stated earlier it "has been working in earnest with Council members over the last several weeks on a Resolution that will unequivocally support ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal, which would get hostages released and help enable a surge in humanitarian aid."

"After many rounds of consultations with the Security Council, we will be bringing this Resolution for a vote on Friday morning. This Resolution is an opportunity for the Council to speak with one voice to support the diplomacy happening on the ground and pressure Hamas to accept the deal on the table."