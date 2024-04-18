Israel condemns UN's Palestinian Authority membership bid

In a scathing rebuke to the United Nations Security Council, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, denounced the consideration of granting full membership to the Palestinian Authority (PA) as "immoral."

Erdan's remarks came as the Security Council prepared for a crucial vote on the matter, scheduled for Thursday evening, under the presidency of Malta, which currently holds the council's rotating leadership.

"Membership in the United Nations is open to all peace-loving states. Peace-loving — what a joke," Erdan expressed in his address, asserting that conferring full member status to the PA would essentially reward those who supported and carried out Hamas's "heinous" October 7 massacre in southern Israel.

"The child murderers and rapists of Hamas are watching this meeting and they are smiling," Erdan said.

He further criticized the Security Council's lack of action in addressing the plight of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing that not even a single meeting has been convened to discuss their release.

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File

Erdan also lamented the absence of any condemnation from the council against Hamas for the atrocities committed during the October 7 attack.

"How detached from reality can this council be to dedicate its time and resources to support a resolution so disconnected from the reality on the ground? To a resolution that will have zero positive impact for any party," Erdan questioned.

The United States is anticipated to exercise its veto power to block the PA's membership bid.