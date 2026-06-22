Israel considers limited Lebanon withdrawals ahead of Washington talks

Israel is weighing "small withdrawals" from areas where the IDF operates beyond the 6-mile line in southern Lebanon, including potentially from the Beaufort area. This is according to N12 reporting on discussions among senior defense and political officials.

The matter remains contentious within Israel's establishment, with some arguing Beaufort's symbolic importance requires continued Israeli control. Others argue that a withdrawal could signal an Israeli initiative toward restoring relations with Lebanon.

However, Israel has made explicit that the Yellow Line it maintains in Lebanon is essential for the security of northern settlements.

According to the report, no American request for IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon has been received, and Israel is seeking to advance any repositioning as an Israeli initiative rather than a response to Iranian pressure or external dictates.

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Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a sharp clarification on X, stating: "Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the Beaufort, which is an integral part of the security zone in Lebanon and essential for the defense of the Galilee settlements and IDF forces." He went on to say, "As Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have clarified — Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon."

A senior Israeli official told i24NEWS’ sister Hebrew channel that reports of Israeli gestures or withdrawals are inaccurate. "There are no gestures, and there are no withdrawals; the IDF is preparing along the Yellow Line in the best positions to protect our forces. This is the military echelon's guidance to the forces, with the support of the political echelon," the source said.

Despite both Israel and Lebanon agreeing to a tentative ceasefire, IDF forces continue to act against Hezbollah, recently uncovering a strategic underground compound in the village of Majdal Zun, approximately 6 miles from the Israeli border, which Israel says was used to launch drones toward Israeli territory.

President Isaac Herzog told Fox News that Israel is pursuing a political settlement with Lebanon but emphasized that "it is impossible to talk about peace when Hezbollah has hijacked Lebanon," calling for Iran's removal and the organization's disarmament.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have reiterated demands for a permanent ceasefire, full IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Lebanese army deployment to the border, and accelerated reconstruction.

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Earlier Tuesday, Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, and the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The discussion in the call addressed the issue of consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon, halting the Israeli military escalation, and the steps that must be taken in this regard.