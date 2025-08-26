Israel downgrades diplomatic ties with Brazil

Recommended -

Israel announced on Monday that it is lowering the level of its diplomatic relations with Brazil following the South American country’s refusal to approve the appointment of Israel’s ambassador to Brasilia.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Brazil had “unusually” failed to respond to Ambassador Gali Dagan’s request for agrément, prompting Israel to withdraw the nomination and conduct bilateral relations at a reduced diplomatic level.

The ministry criticized Brazil’s “critical and hostile line” toward Israel, which it said intensified after comments by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last year. Lula had previously accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, drawing a historical parallel to Hitler’s actions against Jews, leading Israel to declare him persona non grata.

The ministry emphasized that Israel continues to maintain strong ties with its supporters and friends in Brazil, even as formal diplomatic relations suffer. Brasilia has not issued an immediate response.

Brazil had previously recalled its ambassador to Israel last year and has not yet appointed a replacement. The current dispute echoes a similar situation in 2015 when Brazil refused to accept Israeli ambassador Dani Dayan, forcing Israel to withdraw his nomination and appoint Yossi Shelley instead. Shelley’s tenure in the UAE was marked by controversy, including reports of protocol violations and conduct deemed “undignified” by local authorities.