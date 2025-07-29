Israel faces mounting European pressure

Recommended -

Israel has been dealing with mounting European pressure to increase the facilitation of aid distribution in Gaza amid growing international concerns that starvation is spreading throughout the Strip.

The Netherlands imposed an entry ban on Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir on Tuesday, while Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp wrote a letter to the House of Representatives, stating that the current situation in Gaza is "Intolerable and indefensible."

Dutch Prime Minister Schoof also announced earlier that if Israel did not meet the European agreements on humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Netherlands would come up with its own measures.

Later this week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to unveil his plan for recognizing a Palestinian state, amid internal pressure from the Labor Party, laying down an outline of the terms for the recognition and discussing British efforts to contribute to the humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza, reports the Telegraph.

The expected conditions for the recognition include a ceasefire deal, and potentially the release of the remining Israeli hostages as well.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to meet with Jordanian King Abullah II in Berlin on Tuesday, a day after the Chancellor announced that his government would work with Amman to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Monday to the growing pressure, saying Israel will continue to work with the international community to facilitate larger amounts of aid distribution in the Strip, mentioning the daily 10-hour pause in IDF operations in designated areas to ensure secure routes for aid delivery convoys.

"We already allow significant amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza every single day, including food, water and medicine," said Netanyahu, adding that Hamas has been violently stealing aid from Palestinians in Gaza.

He concluded his statement saying Israel is fighting a moral war, and a war for its survival.

"We’ll continue to act responsibly, as we always have, and we’ll continue to seek the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas. That is the only way to secure peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike," the Prime Minister said.