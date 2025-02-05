Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, following Trump's lead

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Wednesday that Israel would follow the US lead and leave the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In an X post, Sa'ar accused the council of providing sanctions for abusers of human rights, "allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the one democracy in the Middle East - Israel."

He further accused the UNHRC of "attacking a democratic country and propagating antisemitism, instead of promoting human rights."

"The discrimination against us is clear: In the UNHRC, Israel is the only country with an agenda item dedicated solely to it. Israel has been subjected to over 100 condemnatory resolutions, over 20% of all resolutions ever passed in the Council - more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined," Sa'ar said.

An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump withdrew from the UNHRC, as well as stopped funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the primary body that aids Palestinian refugees.