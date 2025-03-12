Israel & Lebanon hold talks under auspices of France, US

Representatives from France, Israel, Lebanon, and the US met on Tuesday to work out issues remaining after the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The countries agreed to form three working groups to work on the major matters after the ceasefire was declared last November.

The issue of the five points still under IDF control, border discussions, and Lebanese detainees will be dealt with by the groups.

As a good-will gesture to new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Israel released five Lebanese detainees.

Meanwhile, Israel attacked a major Hezbollah operative in Nabatieh, identified as Hassan Abbas Ez-Eldin, head of the air defense system in Hezbollah's "Badr" regional unit. He led the efforts to restore the group's air defenses after it was significantly damaged during the fighting by IDF attacks. In recent months, he spearheaded attempts to acquire new weapons, which would pose a direct threat to Israeli aircraft.