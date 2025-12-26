Israel officially recognizes Republic of Somaliland as independent, sovereign state

Israel officially recognizes the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday.

Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and the President of the Republic of Somaliland Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah spoke via a video link and signed a joint and mutual declaration.

This declaration is in the spirit of the Donald Trump-brokered Abraham Accords, Netanyahu's statement said.

Congratulating Abdallah, Netanyahu praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace, and inviting him to pay an official visit to Israel.

Abdallah thanked Netanyahu for his historic declaration and expressed appreciation for his "achievements in fighting terrorism and advancing regional peace."

Israel, Netanyahu said, plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy.