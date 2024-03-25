Israel reiterates recognizing Palestinian state is 'reward for terrorism'

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lior Haiat, released a statement on Monday morning to call out a handful of European countries for wanting to recognize a Palestinian state, which "sends a message" terror attacks on Israelis will be rewarded.

"The comments of the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, about recognizing a Palestinian state, as well as the joint statement by Spain, Malta, Slovenia and Ireland about their readiness to recognize a Palestinian state, constitute a reward for terrorism," Haiat posted on X.

"The recognition of a Palestinian state following the 7 October massacre sends a message to Hamas and the other Palestinian terrorist organizations that murderous terror attacks on Israelis will be reciprocated with political gestures to the Palestinians," the spokesperson explained.

"The only way to fight Palestinian terrorism is to unequivocally condemn Hamas for the war crimes, crimes against humanity and sexual crimes that it committed during the October 7th attack and continues to commit, and to issue an explicit call for the release of all the hostages," the statement reiterated the Israeli and international efforts being made to release hostages abducted during the Hamas-led attack, as well as to seek widespread condemnation of the terrorist organization's crimes.

"A resolution of the conflict will only be possible through direct negotiations between the parties," Haiat stated.

"Any engagement in the recognition of a Palestinian state only distances reaching a resolution and increases regional instability," he concluded.