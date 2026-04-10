Israel removes Spain from Gaza Strip CMCC following ‘blatant anti-Israel bias’

Israel has decided to prevent Spain from participating in the Civil-Military Coordination Center ( CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, citing what it described as the Spanish government’s anti-Israel stance and actions during the war with Iran. The decision was announced by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the move was taken “against the backdrop of the anti-Israel obsession of the Spanish government headed by Sánchez and serious harm to the interests of Israel and also the US.” Israeli officials said a formal notice was sent to Spain, and the United States was informed in advance.

Sa’ar said Spain could no longer play a constructive role in the framework. “The Sánchez government has such a blatant anti-Israel bias that it has lost all ability to serve as a helpful factor in implementing President Trump's Peace Plan and in the CMCC operating within the framework of the plan,” he said.

The decision comes as Spain has sharply criticized Israel’s military actions in Lebanon and the broader war with Iran. Speaking to lawmakers, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the conflict as “the greatest assault on the civilization built upon the humanist ideals of reason, peace, understanding, and universal law over the abuse of power, brute force, and arbitrariness.” He also accused Israel of violating international law and a recently brokered ceasefire.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has taken additional steps, including closing Spanish airspace to aircraft involved in the conflict and calling on the European Union to suspend its association agreement with Israel. In a post on X, he said Netanyahu’s “contempt for life and international law is intolerable.”

Tensions have also extended to relations with Washington. Spain’s opposition to the Iran conflict has strained ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump, with some US political figures calling for punitive measures. Madrid has also rejected US demands to increase defense spending, further complicating NATO dynamics.