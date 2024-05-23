Israel reprimands European ambassadors over Palestinian statehood

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Thursday reprimanded the ambassadors of Ireland, Spain, and Norway on Thursday in Jerusalem, in response to their governments' decisions to recognize Palestine as a state.

During the meeting with Foreign Ministry Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein, the ambassadors were shown a video released by the Hostage Families Forum.

The video depicted the moment five of the remaining 132 hostages were taken captive during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

The footage shows the five young women, some with their hands tied behind their backs and bloodied faces, being threatened by their captors.

The Spanish and Irish ambassadors, Maria Salomon Perez and Sonya McGuinness, both women, were visibly affected by the distressing images, according to a report from the Jerusalem Post.

The Norwegian Ambassador, Per Egil Selvaag, had a personal connection to the tragedy, as he had hosted Vivian Silver, one of the 1,200 victims of the October 7 attack, less than a week before she was killed.