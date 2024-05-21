Israel's ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan on Tuesday reacted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan seeking arrest warrants for several Israeli official, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The country's UN envoy called the move "a blood libel, a witch-hunt driven by pure Jew-hatred and political interests."

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

“Israel is fighting for her future, justly, morally, and in accordance with international law. Yet to the ICC prosecutor, the genocidal terrorists hold the same moral standing as the leaders of the law-abiding State of Israel. It is unfathomable. It is an immoral distortion of epic proportions,” stated Erdan.

He added that the UN bodies, including the ICC, "have lost their ways" and have become "a weapon of criminals and terrorists."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792574830396473469 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“All have become tools in the hands of monsters, and you continue playing along – playing directly into their hands. Wake up! Look at the world burning around you!” said Erdan.

Other Israeli officials have also condemned the ICC charges. Netanyahu called Khan's application "an indelible historical crime and a clear manifestation of antisemitism."