Israel's UN envoy indicates no one to be forced from Gaza, 'consent' needed

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said that "consent" is needed for any plan to remove Gazans from the Gaza Strip, following an outcry over US President Donald Trump's repeated call for them to be absorbed in Jordan, Egypt, or other countries so Gaza can be rebuilt.

Danon supported the Trump's plan, which would have roughly three quarters of the Palestinian enclave move to Arab countries.

"I think we all agree that it should require the consent – consent of people to move out from where they live, and the consent for other countries to receive them," Danon said on CNN on Wednesday.

On Tuesday during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the US intends to "take over the Gaza Strip" and "own it," aggravating the controversy in the Arab world over his call to resettle Gazans.