Israel sending envoy to Papua New Guinea for post-landslide aid

In the wake of a deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea, Israel is dispatching Roi Rosenblit, its roving ambassador to Pacific island countries, to assess the nation's urgent needs and provide necessary assistance.

This initiative follows a catastrophic landslide that struck the region on Friday, causing significant devastation.

A Foreign Ministry confirmedt Rosenblit's mission, emphasizing Israel's commitment to supporting Papua New Guinea during this crisis. Foreign Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed this commitment in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Israel is currently working on sending assistance to Papua New Guinea. PNG is a great friend of Israel, and we are standing by its side."

Rosenblit's visit aims to evaluate the situation on the ground and coordinate with local authorities to deliver aid effectively.

The precise nature of the assistance will be determined based on his findings, but it is expected to include humanitarian relief and technical support for disaster recovery.

Papua New Guinea, a close ally of Israel, has welcomed the forthcoming aid, reflecting the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.