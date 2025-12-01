Israel signs labor agreement with Cambodia to address agricultural worker shortage

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday signed a bilateral framework agreement with Cambodia’s Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Heng Sour, clearing the way for thousands of Cambodian workers to arrive in Israel, primarily for employment in the agricultural sector.

The agreement, facilitated by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to tackle a longstanding labor shortage in agriculture.

Initially, over 4,000 Cambodian workers will be recruited, with provisions to expand the program and potentially extend it to other sectors facing staffing challenges.

Two agreements were signed: a bilateral framework agreement and an implementing agreement.

Together, they outline the processes for recruitment, transfer, and employment of Cambodian workers, while establishing safeguards to protect their rights, a response to ongoing concerns over working conditions for foreign employees in Israel.

The partnership with Cambodia is part of a broader government effort. Over the past year, Israel has entered similar agreements with multiple countries, with more negotiations underway. The initiative seeks to meet urgent labor demands while reducing reliance on private intermediaries, who have faced criticism for abusive practices.

For Israel, the deal is expected to stabilize the agricultural sector and ensure a steady workforce. For Cambodia, it offers economic opportunities and higher-paying employment prospects for its citizens abroad, strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.